Pono Capital Three Inc., a blank check company focused on cloud-based content, digital streaming services, drone technology and artificial intelligence companies, filed with the SEC on Nov. 9 for a $100 million IPO. The Honolulu-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Andrew Tucker. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Kirkland & Ellis partners Christian Nagler and Peter Seligson.

November 11, 2022, 8:43 AM