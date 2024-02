Corporate Deal

Becton Dickinson was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.98 billion. The Skadden Arps team included partner Ryan Dzierniejko. Sullivan & Cromwell represented underwriters BNP Paribas, Barclays, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

February 09, 2024, 10:09 AM

