Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Partners have acquired fintech platforms OCS SpA from Charme Capital Partners and Finwave from the Lutech Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jacob Traff, Stuart Boyd, Victoria Legg and Dana Abdulkarim. Counsel information for Charme Capital and Lutech Group was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 15, 2023, 10:51 AM

