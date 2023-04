Corporate Deal

French retail bank Crédit Agricole SA and Worldline SA, a provider of payment services, announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday to create a joint company that will be fully operational by 2025. Crédit Agricole, which is based in Paris, was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Stéphane Davin. Counsel information was not available for Paris-based Worldline.

April 20, 2023, 10:58 AM

