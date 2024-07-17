Corporate Deal

Safe-Guard Products International, a leading provider of third-party private label finance and insurance protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries, today announced that it has closed on a majority investment from Hellman & Friedman, one of the world's largest private equity firms. Stone Point Capital, a longstanding investor in Safe-Guard, will continue to partner with the company and participate on Safe-Guard's board. Safe-Guard was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Christopher Anthony and William Regner. San Francisco-based Hellman was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Stone was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 17, 2024, 12:39 PM