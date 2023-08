Corporate Deal

Gambling company Light & Wonder Inc., formerly known as Scientific Games, has agreed to acquire the remaining 17% equity interest in SciPlay Corp. that it does not currently own for $22.95 per share in an all-cash transaction. Light & Wonder was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team that includes partners Andrew Elken and Robert Townsend III. A special committee for SciPlay was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2023, 2:51 PM

