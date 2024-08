Corporate Deal

Foam Holdings d/b/a Alleguard, a Wynnchurch Capital portfolio company, has acquired polystyrene manufacturer Harbor Foam. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based Foam Holdings was advised by Foley & Lardner. Counsel information for Harbor Foam, which is based in Grandville, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 29, 2024, 10:09 AM