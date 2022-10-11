Corporate Deal

Entegris Inc. has agreed to sell its pipeline and industrial materials business division to specialty chemicals company Infineum. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Billerica, Massachusetts-based Entegris is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy and Brandon C. Price. United Kingdom-based Infineum is represented by Lowenstein Sandler.

Technology

October 11, 2022, 11:33 AM