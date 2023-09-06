Corporate Deal

CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in DIF Capital Partners in a deal guided by Loyens & Loeff and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Amsterdam-based DIF Capital was represented by Loyens & Loeff and a De Brauw Blackstone team. Counsel information for CVC Capital, which is based in Luxembourg, was not immediately available.

