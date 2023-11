Corporate Deal

Air Lease was counseled by Cooley and Stikeman Elliott in a debt offering valued at an aggregate 500 million Canadian dollars ($365 million). Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt represented underwriters BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2023, 10:01 AM

