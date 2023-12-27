Corporate Deal

Unilever has agreed to acquire hair care brand K18 Hair in a deal guided by Mayer Brown; Sidley Austin; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Unilever was advised by a Mayer Brown team including partners Jennifer Keating and Andrew Stewart. K18 Hair, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and a Sidley Austin team led by partner Mark Metts.

December 27, 2023, 9:24 AM

