Corporate Deal

LBK Capital LLC, together with its affiliates, have acquired all the shares of Italy-based soccer club U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918 in a deal guided by Chiomenti Studio. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based LBK Capital was advised by a Chiomenti Studio team led by partner Salvo Arena. Counsel information for Triestina was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 07, 2023, 9:35 AM

nature of claim: /