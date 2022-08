Corporate Deal

The Change Co. CDFI and its subsidiary, Change Lending, have secured $283 million after announcing the closure of AAA-rated securitization of residential home loans originated entirely by a Community Development Financial Institution. Irvine, California-based The Change Co. was advised by Dentons. Hunton Andrews Kurth counseled Barclays Capital, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Performance Trust, acting as as the initial purchasers and joint bookrunners.