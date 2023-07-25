Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell Imperva to Thales, an electrical systems manufacturer focused on the aerospace, defense, transportation and security sectors, for an enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion. The transaction, announced July 25, is expected to close in the beginning of 2024. Paris-based Thales was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Cleary Gottlieb team includes partners Jim Langston and Christopher R. Moore. Counsel information for Thoma Bravo was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

July 25, 2023, 10:39 AM

nature of claim: /