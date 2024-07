Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery advised H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, on the close of the H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners III fund with commitments of approximately $1.3 billion. The McDermott Will team included partners Kevin Hall, David Nestler, Alejandro Ruiz, Ian M. Schwartz and Todd A. Solomon.

Investment Firms

July 11, 2024, 6:38 PM