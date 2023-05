Corporate Deal

Braemont Capital has agreed to place an investment in Vixxo Corp., a provider of tech-enabled facilities maintenance services. The transaction was announced May 10. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Braemont Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by partner Thomas Laughlin. Counsel information for Hartford, Connecticut-based Vixxo was not immediately available.

May 12, 2023, 8:34 AM

