Corporate Deal

NUBURU Inc., an industrial blue laser manufacturer and developer, is going public through a SPAC merger with Tailwind Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, NUBURU Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $350 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close in early 2023. Centennial, Colorado-based NUBURU is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Tailwind, which is based in Los Angeles, is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Morrison & Foerster represented Tigress Financial Partners LLC and Loop Capital Markets LLC, acting as financial advisers to NUBURU and Tailwind.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 11:12 AM