Corporate Deal

Instapro I AG, an indirect subsidiary of media and internet holding company IAC Inc., has acquired the remaining shares in Instapro II AG and Instapro II was merged into Instapro I in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. Berlin-based Instapro I was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Oliver Rieckers. Counsel information for Instapro II was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

September 03, 2024, 9:48 AM