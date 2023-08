Corporate Deal

Allegro MicroSystems, a semiconductor technology provider, has agreed to purchase Crocus Technology for $420 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Manchester, New Hampshire-based Allegro was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Cheryl Chan and Thomas J. Malone. Counsel information for Santa Clara, California-based Crocus was not immediately available.

August 10, 2023, 12:00 PM

