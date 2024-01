Corporate Deal

Thomson Reuters announced that it has acquired a majority interest in e-invoicing platform Pagero Group AB from Summa Equity and Pagero's CEO Bengt Nilsson for 8.1 billion Swedish krona ($778 million). Toronto-based Thomson Reuters was advised by Linklaters. Counsel information for Pagero Group, which is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, was not immediately available.

January 16, 2024, 10:48 AM

