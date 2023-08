Corporate Deal

SSI Strategy has agreed to acquire drug development consultancy firm NDA Group AB in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Parsippany, New Jersey-based SSI was advised by a Davis Polk team that included partners Harold Birnbaum and Thomas J. Malone. Counsel information for NDA Group, based in Upplands, Sweden, was not immediately available.

August 16, 2023, 10:54 AM

