Corporate Deal

Cravath, Swaine & Moore has guided Altus Group Ltd. in connection with the sale of its Property Tax business unit to Ryan LLC for 700 million Canadian dollars ($514 million). The Cravath team was led by partners David J. Perkins and Jihyun Chung. Dallas-based Ryan LLC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis; Goodmans LLP; and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Melissa Kalka, Doug Bacon and Garett Morin.

Real Estate

July 10, 2024, 4:22 PM