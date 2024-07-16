Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has agreed to place an investment in Air Control Concepts p/k/a Hobbs & Associates. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone Group was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners William Allen, Brian Gluck, Jonathan Goldstein, Gregory Grogan, Lori Lesser and Anthony Vernace. Counsel information for Air Control, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 16, 2024, 3:38 PM