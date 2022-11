Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins is guiding Fort Worth, Texas-based oil and gas exploration company MorningStar Partners LP in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Latham & Watkins team is led by partners J. Chambers and Mollie Duckworth. The underwriters, led by Raymond James and Stifel, are represented by a Baker Botts team led by partners Joshua Davidson and Douglas V. Getten.