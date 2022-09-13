Corporate Deal

Trio Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas exploration and development company, filed with the SEC on Sept. 12 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Bakersfield, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by McDermott Will & Emery partners Richard Bass and Robert Cohen. The underwriters, led by Spartan Capital Securities LLC, are represented by Anthony LG PLLC partner Laura Anthony.

Energy

