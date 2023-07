Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin provided legal counsel to Cellomics, a Hong Kong-based biotechnology company, in connection with the close of its Series B+ funding round led by an equity fund of a Hong Kong-listed insurance company. The Sidley Austin team was led by partners Raymond Oh and Meng Ding.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 07, 2023, 9:00 AM

