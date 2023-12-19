Corporate Deal

Quantum Energy Partners has agreed to sell its portfolio company Rockcliff Energy II LLC to TG Natural Resources for $2.7 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close by the end of the 2023. Rockcliff Energy was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Robert Hughes. TG Natural, which is based in Houston, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by real asset transactions partners Chad Smith and Will Eiland and corporate partner Adam Larson.

