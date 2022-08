Corporate Deal

Biotech company Everest Medicines and Immunomedics Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, announced a $455 million partnership whereby Immunomedics will acquire exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trodelvy, a drug used to treat breast and urothelia cancer, in southeast Asia. China-based Everest Medicines was advised by Ropes & Gray. Counsel information was not immediately available for Morrisville, New Jersey-based Immunomedics.