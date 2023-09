Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided Santander US Capital Markets LLC in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $565 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 27 by the Republic of Guatemala. The Cleary Gottlieb corporate team included partners Manuel Silva and Jorge Juantorena. The notes come due 2032.

September 29, 2023, 10:51 AM

