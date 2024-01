Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired road surface products provider EnviroTech Services in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Sherman & Howard. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Monomoy Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Sartor and William Lay. EnviroTech, which is based in Greeley, Colorado, was represented by Sherman & Howard.

January 29, 2024, 12:14 PM

