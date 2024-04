Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone Group have agreed to acquire Tropical Smoothie Cafe from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Elizabeth Cooper, Jonathan Goldstein and Gregory Grogan. Tropical Smoothie, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2024, 1:15 PM

