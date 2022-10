Corporate Deal

JM Steel Corp., a subsidiary of mining company Frank Calandra Inc., announced that it has acquired steel fabricator Five Star Roll Form in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburgh-based Frank Calandra was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Francis A. Muracca II. Counsel information for Five Star Roll, which is based in Pendergrass, Georgia, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2022, 8:32 AM