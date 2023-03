Corporate Deal

Texas Instruments was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.4 billion. Underwriters for the issuance included Barclays and BofA Securities, counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Cantor and Joseph Kaufman.

Banking & Financial Services

March 15, 2023, 9:04 AM