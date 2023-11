Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the lead arranger and the administrative agent in connection with the refinancing of a term loan facility valued at an aggregate $2.6 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 15 by McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Domestic Operating Co. Inc. The Davis Polk finance team included partner Jeong M. Lee.

November 16, 2023, 10:20 AM

