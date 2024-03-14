Corporate Deal

PACS Group, a post-acute health care company with over 200 nursing facilities across the U.S., filed a registration statement with the SEC on March 13 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Farmington, Utah-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Shayne Kennedy and Ross McAloon. The underwriters, led by Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., are represented by Goodwin Procter partners Adam Johnson and Ben Marsh.

Health Care

March 14, 2024, 10:27 AM

