Corporate Deal

TFI International Inc. has agreed to acquire flatbed and specialized transportation provider Daseke for an all-cash consideration valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024. Addison, Texas-based Daseke was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Jennifer Gasser. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented JPMorgan Chase, which acted as financial adviser to Daseke. Counsel information for TFI International, which is based in Canada, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

December 27, 2023, 8:52 AM

