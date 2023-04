Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity announced that it has acquired a majority interest in Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment from affiliates of the company's founders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Joe Kaczorowski and Ray LaSoya. The Tarter family was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Investment Firms

April 04, 2023, 9:00 AM

