Prudential Financial, through its global asset management business PGIM, has agreed to acquire a majority interest in senior debt financing firm Deerpath Capital Management LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Andrew Jamieson and Nicholas Potter. Deerpath Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by Purrington Moody Weil.

May 03, 2023, 8:48 AM

