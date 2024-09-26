Corporate Deal

Heartwood Partners has agreed to sell UW Solutions, a coated substrates manufacturer, to Apogee Enterprises for $240 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close during the company's fiscal 2025 third quarter. Jeffersontown, Kentucky-based UW Solutions was represented by Finn Dixon & Herling. Apogee Enterprises, which is based in Minneapolis, was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partner Aaron Meyers.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 26, 2024, 11:52 AM