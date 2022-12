Corporate Deal

Ingenovis Health Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare talent provider, has acquired Springboard Healthcare, a healthcare travel staffing company which specializes in cardiovascular medicine. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Ingenovis was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Springboard Healthcare, which is based in Phoenix, was represented by Dinsmore & Shohl.

Business Services

December 27, 2022, 11:16 AM