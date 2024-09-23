Corporate Deal

Flightkeys Group, a cloud-based flight planning software company, announced a strategic growth investment from Insight Partners. Concurrently, existing investor B&C Group will transfer its shareholding position in Flightkeys to Insight. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Insight was advised by E+H Rechtsanwalte and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Morgan Elwyn and Philip Coletto. Flightkeys was represented by Jank Weiler Operenyi Rechtsanwaelte GmbH and Jank Weiler Operenyi Rechtsanwaelte. Grohs Hofer Rechtsanwalte counseled B&C Group.

Aerospace & Defense

September 23, 2024, 11:48 AM