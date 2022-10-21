Corporate Deal

BDT & Co. Holdings and MSD Partners LP announced a joint venture to create an advisory and investment firm focused on serving the needs of family- and founder-led business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The transaction, announced on Oct. 20, is expected to be completed in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based BDT is represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partner David J. Perkins. MSD Partners, based in New York, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland team is led by corporate partners Christopher Gandia, Florence Zhang, Jai Agrawal and Robert Blaustein.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 10:36 AM