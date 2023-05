Corporate Deal

Swift Current Energy, a renewable energy company, was counseled by Vinson & Elkins and Husch Blackwell in connection with its project financing from ING Capital LLC and tax equity commitment from Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. for the Tres Bahias solar project. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Eamon Nolan and Mike Joyce. Latham & Watkins and Jackson Walker represented ING. Morgan Stanley, which is based in New York, was advised by Mayer Brown and Jackson Walker.

May 03, 2023, 8:23 AM

