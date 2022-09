Corporate Deal

Tailwind Capital has sold Stratix Corp., a provider of managed mobility services, to LLR Partners Inc. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tailwind Capital was represented by a Davis Polk team including partners William Chudd, Ethan R. Goldman, J.W. Perry, Pritesh Shah and Veronica Wissel. Counsel information for LLR Partners was not immediately available.

Technology

September 19, 2022, 11:54 AM