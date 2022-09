Corporate Deal

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has entered into a $65 million five-year debt financing agreement with investment affiliates managed by SLR Capital Partners. Henderson, Nevada-based Spectrum is advised by a Latham & Watkins finance team led by Bay Area-based partner Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for SLR Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2022, 8:42 AM