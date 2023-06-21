Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has guided Alpha Auto Group Holdings LP in connection with its $615 million bridge financing and recommended all-cash offer by Global Auto Holdings Ltd. for the issued and to be issued share capital of automotive retail and service group Lookers plc. The Skadden Arps team included partners Pete Coulton, Ryan Dzierniejko and Simon Toms. Paul Hastings Europe and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin advised the Bank of Montreal, Desjardins and the National Bank of Canada in connection with the bridge financing. Lookers was counseled by Eversheds Sutherland.

Automotive

June 21, 2023, 11:56 AM

