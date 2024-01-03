Corporate Deal

Sterling Check Corp., a background screening and identity services privider, has agreed to acquire clinic management platform Vault Workforce Screening in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Financial terms were not disclosed. Independence, Ohio-based Sterling was advised by a Fried Frank team led by corporate partner Andrea Gede-Lange. Counsel information for Vault Workforce, which is based in Coral Gables, Florida, was not immediately available.

