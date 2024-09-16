Corporate Deal

Platform Science has agreed to acquire Trimble's global transportation telematics business units. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. San Diego-based Platform Science was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Fenwick & West and Fish & Richardson. Trimble, which is based in Westminster, Colorado, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Thomas Ivey and Christopher Bors.

Technology

September 16, 2024, 1:09 PM