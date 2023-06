Corporate Deal

Cooley is representing Ottawa, Canada-based clinical-stage biotechnology company Turnstone Biologics Corp. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Cooley team is led by partners Div Gupta and Ryan Sansom. Latham & Watkins partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Salvatore Vanchieri represent the IPO's underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and SVB Financial Group.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 13, 2023, 7:23 AM

nature of claim: /