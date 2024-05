Corporate Deal

Forward Consumer Partners, a private investment firm, announced that it has acquired a 50% ownership stake in Xochitl LLC, a company focused on authentic, premium tortilla chips and salsas. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Forward Consumer was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Amanda Border and Nils Remole. Xochitl, which is based in Irving, Texas, was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 22, 2024, 9:52 AM

nature of claim: /